1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: iKON Wins the Song of the Year Daesang at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

iKON wins the Golden Disc Awards‘ Song of the Year! iKON’s LOVE SCENARIO officially became the best song of 2018.

Congratulations, iKON!

The first day of the 33rd Golden Disc Awards was held on January 5, at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, and iKON won Song of the Year Daesang with their song LOVE SCENARIO.

iKON stated in the acceptance speech, “First of all, thank iKONIC, which make us exist, stand right here, and be the one awarding the Daesang. It’s an honor to stay alive in your memory!”

Along with iKON, nine other artists including BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Roy Kim, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, BOL4, BIGBANG, and CHUNG HA won Bonsang awards in the Song Division as well.

The Golden Disc Awards, held since 1986, is one of the most prestigious music awards in Korea. Based on the sales of digitals songs and albums, the awards select tracks and artists that were most loved during the year. The ceremony is held for two consecutive days, with the Digital Song Division awarded on January 5 and the Album Division awarded on January 6.

Congratulations to iKON and all the other recipients!!!

By Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT