BREAKING: iKON Wins the Song of the Year Daesang at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards

iKON wins the Golden Disc Awards‘ Song of the Year! iKON’s LOVE SCENARIO officially became the best song of 2018.

Congratulations, iKON!

The first day of the 33rd Golden Disc Awards was held on January 5, at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, and iKON won Song of the Year Daesang with their song LOVE SCENARIO.

iKON stated in the acceptance speech, “First of all, thank iKONIC, which make us exist, stand right here, and be the one awarding the Daesang. It’s an honor to stay alive in your memory!”

Along with iKON, nine other artists including BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Roy Kim, MAMAMOO, MOMOLAND, BOL4, BIGBANG, and CHUNG HA won Bonsang awards in the Song Division as well.

The Golden Disc Awards, held since 1986, is one of the most prestigious music awards in Korea. Based on the sales of digitals songs and albums, the awards select tracks and artists that were most loved during the year. The ceremony is held for two consecutive days, with the Digital Song Division awarded on January 5 and the Album Division awarded on January 6.

Congratulations to iKON and all the other recipients!!!

By Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

