1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Listed Under Headliners for America's Famous Coachella Lineup!

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Photos from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

BLACKPINK is known to be on the line-up of 2019 Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the states! They are set to perform both on April 12&19. The fact that the name of the K-pop group is on the second line of the list alongside some of the big names of pop scene is so amazing!!

They got into a huge music festival in the United States even!!

BLACKPINK just released on their official Instagram account that they are on the list of artists to appear at Coachella 2019!

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the biggest music festivals in the states, with flocks of people heading to the multiple-day festival each year. The festival welcomes in only the hottest, best artists around, making it one of the most anticipated festivals of the entire year.

Among these artists is none other than BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK is now the first female Korean group to make an appearance at the festival, and they were listed under the main artist Childish Gambino, and listed alongside other hit pop artists like Janelle Monae, The 1975, and DJ Snake.

Coachella 2019 will be held on two weekends from Friday to Sunday, from April 12th to the 14th and from April 19th to the 21st. BLACKPINK is scheduled to be on Friday, April 12th and 19th.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when they heard the news, and we think it is safe to say that you can expect a great performance all around!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT