Top 5 Achievements of the Memorable Year and a Half with WANNA ONE

It was a much-too-short year and a half with Wanna One. What may have seemed like a long time now seems like just yesterday as we look back on all the past events. Let's take a look at some of the most memorable achievements and events during the last year and a half.

And we wish them all the best in whatever they do in the future!!

『1. Largest Scale Idol Debut Showcase』

Wanna One's debut was different from that of other idols from the start, having already earned the hearts of the many fans who made their debut possible. Wanna One released their first mini-album debut 1X1=1 (TO BE ONE) on August 7th, 2017. They performed their debut showcase at the Gocheok Sky Dome in front of over 20,000 fans.

『2. 15 Music Broadcasting Crowns from Debut Song』

Within only nine days after their first music broadcast debut performance on August 10th, 2017, they already earned their first place trophy. Their title song Energetic rose to the top of the music charts as well as music broadcasts, raking up a total of 15 crowns.

『3. Reached 100M Streams with Debut Song』

After only 11 months and by the 27th week of 2018, the same song, Energetic, reached an accumulative of 100 million streams. And during that time, it never lost its place on the charts throughout the daily charts.

『4. Obtained Grand Prize Only 1 Year After Receiving Rookie Award』

Nicknamed the "monster rookies," during the year of their first debut in 2017 they won the "Best New Male Artist" in MAMA in JAPAN, the "2017 MMA Best New Artist," the "Rookie Artist of the Year" at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards, the "Best New Artist" award at the Seoul Music Awards, and more. After taking the rookie awards by storm, the next year in 2018 they continued on to win the Daesang grand prize for "Best Record of the Year" at the 2018 MMA.

『5. World Tour Only 10 Months After Debut』

After only ten months had passed since their debut, Wanna One set off on their "Wanna One World Tour ONE: THE WORLD" world tour last June. The group started out in Seoul, and went to the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and the Philippines for a total of 10 countries and 13 cities.

Although they have officially disbanded along with the start of 2019, Wanna One will be holding their final concert together at the end of January on the 27th at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul. Many members will continue on with their careers in different forms, so this surely will not be the last we see of them!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com