BTS Throws Back To "No More Dream" And Talks About It

In celebration of the 600th episode of M COUNTDOWN, a special episode is going to be aired on January 3rd at 6 PM local time.
Past BTS vs Present BTS Who do you have?
This episode is announced to feature BTS watching their own performance of No More Dream that they had on M COUNTDOWN back when they just mad their debut.
A preview of the episode has been posted on MAMA official Twitter account.
In the clip, BTS members are seated together in front of a screen, talking about how it used to be back then.
-----
RM: We're watching THIS?
Jin: Is it No More Dream?
Jimin: It's so hard to look at myself
J-Hope: Because Jimin was a hip-hop warrior back then
RM: Who wasn't? What's up with the mask?
J-Hope: Yeah! the masked warrior
Jimin" What's up with the sunglasses?
RM: I know right?
Jungkook: The hair was the real eyecatcher though
RM: As a matter of fact, my presence was.
J-Hope: Let's watch it now
-----
The full episode can be watched on Mnet M COUNTDOWN today at 6 PM today local time.
You don't want to miss it!
By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com