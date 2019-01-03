BTS Throws Back To "No More Dream" And Talks About It

In celebration of the 600th episode of M COUNTDOWN, a special episode is going to be aired on January 3rd at 6 PM local time.

Past BTS vs Present BTS Who do you have?

This episode is announced to feature BTS watching their own performance of No More Dream that they had on M COUNTDOWN back when they just mad their debut.

A preview of the episode has been posted on MAMA official Twitter account.

In the clip, BTS members are seated together in front of a screen, talking about how it used to be back then.

-----

RM: We're watching THIS?

Jin: Is it No More Dream?

Jimin: It's so hard to look at myself

J-Hope: Because Jimin was a hip-hop warrior back then

RM: Who wasn't? What's up with the mask?

J-Hope: Yeah! the masked warrior

Jimin" What's up with the sunglasses?

RM: I know right?

Jungkook: The hair was the real eyecatcher though

RM: As a matter of fact, my presence was.

J-Hope: Let's watch it now

-----

The full episode can be watched on Mnet M COUNTDOWN today at 6 PM today local time.

You don't want to miss it!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

