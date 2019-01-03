PHOTOS: JUNGKOOK Doesn't Need A Pro Camera to Look Good!

"Jungkook chewed up the phone camera." That's the phrase Korean ARMYs are using these days, meaning that Jungkook looks good in every picture, including the poor-quality pictures taken from peoples' phones.

At any angle, in any lighting, with any camera, he's always our Golden Maknae!

Many pictures that get spread around from idols during their concerts are taken with nice cameras, rendering high-quality pictures of the stars in action. But not everyone in the stadium is lugging around a professional camera, and many pictures are taken with phone cameras not near the quality of other pictures.

Such photos of Jungkook in particular, taken off-the-cuff by people's mobile phone cameras, have gained a sort of reputation for still always turning out so well.

Fans say they can't believe how good his features still look despite the low-quality phone pictures. Everything is still so defined and handsome, with ratios and proportions like that, he just can't go wrong apparently!

Scroll down for a few more great phone shots of the Golden Maknae!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com