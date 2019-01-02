1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: BTS Fashion Deets from 2018 Gayo Daejeon

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Long gone are the days when it was hard to find fashion "house" brands supporting Idol groups. BTS can often be seen decked out in the latest releases from top, high-end brands!

They always look sooo great, no matter what they wear!

This last year was no different, as we saw as BTS stepped out onto the red carpet to have their pictures taken at the SBS 2018 Gayo Daejeon. That night, each of the members sported outfits in Valentino from head to toe.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

RM

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jungkook

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jimin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

V

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Suga

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

J-Hope

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

During their stage performance later that night as they sang Idol, they each wore a brand cardigan sweater from Alanui.

RM

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jungkook

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jimin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jin

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

V

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Suga

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

J-Hope

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

At other similar events earlier this year and in previous years, BTS has also been seen in Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, and Dior Men's collection. What brand do you think our Bangtan Boys will sport next?

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT