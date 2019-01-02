Fans Highly Relate To What BTOB YOOK SUNGJAE Talks About

On July 2018, on V Live, BTOB Yook Sungjae surprisingly opened V Live in a car with Peniel to have a talk with his fans.

In the clip, there is a part where the two idols talk about what they feel when they are done with work and go home that aroused many viewers' empathy.

It is absolutely true!

In the video, they say:

Yook Sungjae: (Reading comments) "BTOB is so hyped up when they go home"

Of course, isn't it same for you guys too?

Even when you guys work so hard that you feel like you are pushed to the limit and got super tired, once you get off work, you get invigorated and you don't feel like sleeping when you get home. This is how it is. You open up YouTube and watch some videos and after saying 'this is fun' three times, 2 hours have passed. And you say 'Oh no I seriously need to sleep' and at that moment you realize that the morning has already come. I bet it's all the same for everyone.

Peniel: For me, I'm usually like "I'm not that tired" and I call my friends to go hang out only to find out that I'm actually tired haha.

Even though they are K-pop idols who are in the limelight, fans find what they say so relatable.

Fans commented, "That's how I exactly feel!" "This couldn't be more relatable" "I never thought they would feel the same way" and more.

