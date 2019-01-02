1 읽는 중

What Does BTS Members Give Greetings For New Year To ARMY This Time

Photo from BangtanTV Screenshot

On BTS official YouTube channel, a video entitled Happy New Year 2019! was uploaded.

Did you know that 2019 is the year of V and Jimin?

In the video, each member talks about their new year's resolution and as well as delivering good words to their fans with a cute pig hat on.

It began with Jimin. He said, "We've made it to 2019 together from 2013. I don't think it's a long time. I guess it's because we have more time to be together ahead. While going through a variety of things, I've learned to take care of myself. I want you guys to do so too. I think that's how 'Promise' came out. My goal is to be a good influence and do good performances".

V said, "I was born in the year of the pig. ARMYs,  I wish you guys all the luck. I want to make good memories".

J-Hope said, "Have a great year and I hope everything goes well this year. My goal is to be in good health. I think it's the year I need to take care of my health to show a better me. I wish you all good health".

It was followed by Jin. He said, "I wish you guys lots of luck. I always support you guys. I will practice more and try to write my own song and put it out just like Jimin did in 2018".

Suga said, "This year is known to be the year of the golden pig. I hope you guys make lots of money and stay healthy. There's going to be a lot of things coming up this year. I think it's the year that I reap what I've sowed".

RM said, "I wish you all be happy in 2019. My goal is to spend less money. I need to stop buying clothes. And I set a goal to work hard because I haven't been able to do so lately".

Last but not least, Jungkook said, "In 2018, I gained a lot of things from ARMY. Thank you. Every year, tremendous things happened. I can't help but look forward to 2019.  Hope everything goes well next year as well" he wished. "I don't think I've been good in keeping my promises. In 2019, I hope to be able to achieve at least some of the things that I promised" "I want all ARMYs to be happier and healthier in 2019".

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

