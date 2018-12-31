1 읽는 중

PARK BOGUM's Sweet Post Post For BTS V On His Birthday Revealing a Deep Friendship

Photo from Online Community

Actor Park Bogum uploaded a post on Twitter the day before yesterday, sending BTS V his birthday regards along with a photo of V posing in the backdrop of rape blossoms.

A friendship we all approve

The caption read "To Taehyung who deserves to be loved, happy birthday" along with a purple heart emoticon at the end. Despite his busy schedule filming his latest drama Boyfriend, currently airing on tvN, Park Bogum took the time to remember and congratulate his friend's birthday.

Photo from Online Community

It turns out that the two stars Park Bogum and BTS V have shared a special friendship since the time Park Bogum was an MC for the KBS Weekly Music program Music Bank. Their friendship was an intimate one, as can be seen from the fact that they went on a trip, just the two of them, to Jeju island.

Photo from Online Community

The picture Park Bogum posted was one of the many pictures taken during this trip. The depth of their friendship can be understood just by looking at their pictures. Containing both their friendship, their memories and their beauty, the pictures of the two beautiful boys among flowers have recently gone through a second round of popularity as these old photos went viral on the net once again.

Photo from Online Community

Many netizens comment on how they cannot help but smile when looking at these photos, saying "My smile has reached all the way to ears." Others have fondly joked that, "Now all that's needed for the picture to be complete is I'm there in middle," expressing both their admiration and their pleasure at the friendship of these two beautiful faces.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

