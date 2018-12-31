1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JIMIN Shows Off His Abs at KBS Song Festival!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS made their appearance as an entire group on the KBS Song Festival just a few days ago on December 28th. During their stage performance, Jimin lifted up his shirt and the fans lifted their voices.

But what's that I see peeking out from under his shirt..?

What's more, even though his abs alone stir up quite the lively conversation, fans have noticed a little bit of ink peeking out from under his lifted up shirt.

The lettering in question was actually first spotted four years ago at the 2014 MAMA performance, where Jimin showed off two tattoos that were assumed to be fake, one in Chinese going down the left side of his abs, and another on his right ribcage that says "NEVER MIND." Looking back, it was thought to have been hinting at their future song, Never Mind, that came out in 2015.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The same tattoo was seen again earlier in 2018, and again through many of his shirts. This time it was thought to perhaps hint to a comeback that ties back into their past, but it appears that it actually may not have been a fake tattoo from the start.

With the tattoo's re-occurrence again at their KBS Song Festival performance, fans are now convinced that this tattoo must be the real deal. Whether it was temporary at first and then Jimin got it done for real, or whether it was real from the beginning, we may never know. We do know, however, that fans are supportive of Jimin's choices regardless. Fans have left respectful and loving comments and tweets showing that they will always stand behind him.

There you have it, folks. It all happened at this year's KBS Song Festival, where Jimin blessed his fans' eyes with his abs and all but confirmed the presence of his rumored tattoo. Fake or not, and whatever his motivations, Jimin fans will love him until the end!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT