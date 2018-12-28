RED VELVET Becomes The Only K-Pop Group To Be On BillBoard's 50 Best MVs of 2018

Billboard recently published a list of "The 50 Best Music Videos of 2018: Critics' Picks".

Among all the music videos, what caught K-pop fans' attention is the name Red Velvet is on the list.

Such a refreshing song, isn't it? Congrats!

As the one and only K-pop group in the ranking, Red Velvet made the list as 21st with the song Power Up off of their mini-album Summer Magic which was released earlier this summer.

The music video has gained more than 68 million views on YouTube so far with the striking visual in terms of vivid color which goes perfectly well with the energetic and vigorous melody of the song.

Billboard described the music video as "Anytime you see a video that starts with an amp cable being plugged into a pineapple, you know you're probably in for a good time. "Power Up" is the logical K-pop extreme of Diane Martel's vision of a world where typical household objects are rarely what they seem; in girl group Red Velvet's case, the "ba-nana" chants of the chorus extend to a universe where fruit is the mother earth's lifeblood, powering everything from plant growth to Wham! LPs. The injection of Vitamin C is practically incapacitating".

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

