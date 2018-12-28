BTS And ARMY Makes Donation Of 1.8 Billion KRW In A Year

BTS, who dominated the pop music scene this year has become the king of contribution.

Way to go BTS and ARMY! So proud!

It has been revealed that on the 6th, BTS and BigHit have achieved 1.85 billion KRW in Love Myself that sponsors #ENDviolence, a UNICEF's fund-raising campaign to promote eradication of adolescent abuse.

The campaign was inspired by and named after BTS's albums Love Yourself. RM's UN speech last September was a part of the campaign. BigHit said, "Among the lines in the speech, there was a part where he said 'Speak yourself'. He meant this campaign with the phrase.

According to UNICEF, out of the total amount of the donation, BTS and BigHit contributed the majority, which is approximately 1.2 billion KRW. Also, the initial cost to start up the campaign was paid by BigHit and BTS members, roughly 300 million KRW and 200 million KRW respectively. In addition to that, there were donations that each BTS member made that's worth of 60 million KRW and producer Bang's prize money which is 12 million KRW, totaling about 700 million KRW.

Not only that, BTS's fan club, ARMY's contribution should be paid attention to as well. ARMY's purchase of BTS merch and Line emojis led to more donations of 300 million KRW. Above this, ARMY made an enormous contribution to the campaign with diverse means such as direct donation via Love-myself.org, Kakaostory online donation, and auction money from the members' private collections, resulting in the sum of more than 190 million KRW.

As BTS has gotten globally popular with their songs and albums making Billboard charts, and even topping them, overseas fans also actively participated in the campaign. At concert halls from around the world such as New York Citi Field, London O2 Arena, Japan Osaka Kyocera Dome, 52 million KRW were collected. What's interesting is that despite the controversy in Japan, the collection from Japan was the biggest among all the countries.

Fans even started #Speakyourself campaign on social media. They confessed how they were able to overcome their pain with BTS music. A fan said they overcame the hardship of getting bullied by listening to BTS music and a fan said she was inspired by BTS's speech and decided to cut her hair to donate to cancer patients who need it.

UNICEF said, "Each BTS member is one of the domestic celebrities to have made the most donations and BigHit is an enterprise that is on first place with the most donation with the amount twice as much as the enterprise on second place". BigHit and UNICEF began selling second merch for this campaign this month. BigHit and BTS said, "We will keep supporting it so that the atmosphere for fans to enjoy donation like a festival can be maintained".

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

