“FAKE LOVE” Top Streamed Song on Spotify, Passes GANGNAM STYLE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

The BTS ARMY has done it again, breaking yet another milestone before the year's end.

ARMY is still going strong!!

According to Chart Data (@chartdata) on Twitter, the BTS song Fake Love is officially the most streamed Korean song on Spotify, taking the lead position from PSY's Gangnam Style.


Gangnam Style, released in 2012, was a one-hit-wonder and world sensation that took the world by storm, making record YouTube views and practically becoming the face of K-pop, earning the name of "Viral Sensation" according to MTV News.

With no doubt an incredible amount of streams on Spotify, the ARMY had no small task in overcoming the Gangnam Style mountain.

What makes this accomplishment even more impressive, though, is that Spotify is not available in South Korea. This achievement was earned solely by foreign or abroad ARMYs and any other curious listeners.

When the announcement went live, fans could not keep in their excitement. Dubbed "ARMY Legends," they have done it again, and many are already aiming for their next goal by streaming other popular songs by BTS. People commented on the post things like, "iconic" and "masterpiece."

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

