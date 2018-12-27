JENNIE's Dumpling-Like Cheeks That Fans Fell For

On the 25th, Jennie's SOLO DIARY ep.5-1 was released.

We will never get enough of it

Ever since the release of Jennie's track Solo, YG has been uploading V-logs of Jennie's daily life as a solo artist.

While all episodes of SOLO DIARY have gained massive attention from fans, this episode, especially, contains a moment that makes it irresistible for fans to adore her.

In the clip, while Jennie was getting ready in a waiting room to shoot a video, Jennie ate chicken skewers.

Right when she took a bite of the food, her cheek inflated and became chubby, making it look like a dumpling.

Even though it was just for a brief moment, fans have shown enthusiastic reactions to Jennie's cute appearance.

Fans have commented, "She is so adorable" "I want to pinch the cheek" and so on.

