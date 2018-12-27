1 읽는 중

JENNIE's Dumpling-Like Cheeks That Fans Fell For

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

On the 25th, Jennie's SOLO DIARY ep.5-1 was released.

We will never get enough of it

Ever since the release of Jennie's track Solo, YG has been uploading V-logs of Jennie's daily life as a solo artist.

While all episodes of SOLO DIARY have gained massive attention from fans, this episode, especially, contains a moment that makes it irresistible for fans to adore her.

In the clip, while Jennie was getting ready in a waiting room to shoot a video, Jennie ate chicken skewers.

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

Photo from BLACKPINK Official YouTube

Right when she took a bite of the food, her cheek inflated and became chubby, making it look like a dumpling.

Even though it was just for a brief moment, fans have shown enthusiastic reactions to Jennie's cute appearance.

Fans have commented, "She is so adorable" "I want to pinch the cheek" and so on.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

