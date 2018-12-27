1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Inflated Illegal Ticket Prices For WANNA ONE's Last Concert Leaves Fans Steaming

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Wanna One is facing its disbandment after the upcoming last concert in January.

This is crazy!

As the group has consolidated their position in the K-pop scene as one of the most popular K-pop boybands with a lot of fans, the fact that they are facing their last concert have their fans saddened.

So lots of fans had to undergo an intense competition to get the tickets.

What's the real problem here is that there always has been a black market that prospers every time a major K-pop group holds a concert as tickets are in high demand.

People with such inappropriate intentions have put Wanna One's tickets on sale at unreasonably high prices.

This "high price" we are talking about is not just high. It's insanely high.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The ticket prices range from 380 thousand KRW (340 USD) to 14 million KRW (12,500 USD). 14 million KRW more than 100 times more expensive than 119 thousand KRW (106 USD), which is the price for the normal tickets.

Photo from Interpark

Photo from Interpark

Fans said. "This is insane" "This must be stopped right away" "We have to boycott this" and etc.

Illegal tickets like these ones have such a negative influence on the industry and it is an act of depriving fans' opportunities to see their favorite artists perform.
Hope all these undesirable deeds with downright bad intentions to take advantage of fans' love should be cracked down on and be banned.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT