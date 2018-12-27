PHOTOS: A Tribute To BTS's Adorable Beloved Maknae

When asked one time in an interview if any members of BTS had any hidden talents, J-Hope was first to point out Jungkook. Why? Because of his talent for being so cute!

And a collection of some of his cutest moments!!

But not many people would say that is a hidden talent- nobody can deny the cuteness of the BTS maknae, Jungkook!

Here is a small compilation of the countless cute little instances of Jungkook. Sit back, scroll down, and enjoy!

Jungkook sitting still as other members tickle his chin.

Other members pat pat patting his head and ruffing up his hair.

Taking care of the little sleeping baby~

Jungkook sitting on the laps of other members, just like a little kid.

They clothe him,

they feed him,

and they even wipe the sweat from his forehead.

And Kookie shows his love back to the other members by giving them back hugs and other cute signs of affection.

Enjoy your daily dose of Jungkook!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com