Friendly Bear Hug Between BTS JUNGKOOK and GOT7 YUGYEOM Caught on Picture

BTS Jungkook and GOT7 Yugyeom have a special kind of friendship.

I just love seeing these two together!!

One of the earliest pieces of evidence of their friendship may be the picture that GOT7's Bambam uploaded in December of 2016 on his Instagram of him and five other 97 liner friends. In the picture were, of course, Jungkook and Yugyeom.

On a separate occasion, Yugyeom mentioned in a Dongo video a year or so back that he had taken Jungkook with him to go to his favorite restaurant, called Jil'hal Bros. Yugyeom shared his favorite restaurant with Jungkook, and then Jungkook mentioned Yugyeom in a VLIVE video. Jungkook was eating a lunch box in the video, talking about how he started to take bowling seriously.

He then said, "Yugyeom is my only other male idol friend, and I'm trying to get him to start bowling. I'm seducing him. Hurry up! It's fun."

They even have cute nicknames for each other. Jungkook calls Yugyeom "Gyeomi" and Yugyeom calls Jungkook "Kkooks."

The two boys also resemble each other at times, and fans say they have similar facial features, especially when they laugh. Even their heights are similar, with Yugyeom measuring at 182 cm tall, and Jungkook at 178 cm tall. They also both happen to be the maknae in their groups.

Look at them both wearing the cute bunny headbands! So similar, right?

Recently, Kkooks and Gyeomi met again, during the SBS Gayo Daejun just yesterday on Christmas, December 25th. They greeted each other with a warm embrace, and fans loved witnessing the two friends getting to see each other again. Fans wrote, "They started their careers early so they probably couldn't make many school friends. I hope they can make other idol friends at least. Jungkook said he's best friends with Yugyeom, I'll be cheering them on!"

I wonder where we will see the two friends together again next time!

By Bongbong and SongGirl and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com