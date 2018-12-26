1 읽는 중

Witty, Yet Touching Moment Of BTS Making Deep Bow To Their Fans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

BTS has made fans touched with their bow.

They sure know how to please their fans!

At 2018 SBS Gayo Daejun, after EXO's performance, all the artists got up on stage to express gratitude to all the audiences and viewers who had come to the concert and supported them.

While others bent their backs to bow, BTS started to dow down all the way to the ground.

It started off with Jimin, and the rest of the members followed. Fans sent great cheers to the boyband in response to their witty way of showing appreciation.

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Photo from SBS screenshot

Fans commented, "I don't know why, but it's so touching" "They are so extra haha" "The face Jin makes at the end is everything" and so on.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

