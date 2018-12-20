1 읽는 중

Three Adorable Habits BTS JUNGKOOK Has When Crying

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Everyone is prone to certain habits, especially at specific moments, and BTS Jungkook is no exception. Caught on camera, ARMY fans and netizens have analyzed Jungkook's crying habits and gestures. Here are three tendencies Jungkook has when crying (or, trying not to cry).

Try to catch him next time in these habits

1. Suddenly Nemo: Puckered lips

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jungkook likes to play with his mouth when crying. Is it to contain his emotions by straightening out his expressions? Whatever the reason, Jungkook ends up sticking his lips out like a fish that many fans have called his Nemo face. Besides puckering his lips, Jungkook is also known to purse his lips, bite his lips, and sometimes bite lightly on his tongue when he feels like the tears are about to fall.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

2. Wipes his tears with his hands and check them

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

People tend to wipe their tears when crying in front of an audience. However, netizens have noticed that from a long time ago, Jungkook has the peculiar habit of checking his hands after wiping them. Even as his tears are falling, Jungkook will be looking at his hands as he continues to wipe them off of his face. What are you looking at there Jungkook?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

3. The "Manly brush off," shaking off his tears with a swing. 

Anybody looking for tips on how to manly resolve a crying situation? Learn from the Sexiest man of 2018, who is able to escape a tearful mess with a simple swing of your face. During 2018 MAMA in Hong Kong, Jungkook was seen getting teary along with the members who gave their acceptance speech for the final Daesang (Grand prize), "Artist of the Year." However, instead of succumbing to them, or steeping so low as to openly wipe them with his hands, so as to show that he has cried, Jungkook simply shakes his tears off with a simple swing of his face. No one needs to know the tears you shed...unless of course, they keep coming anyway.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

