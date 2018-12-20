TWICE JUNGYEON Bursts Out Crying While Talking On V Live

On the 19th, TWICE revealed 14th episode of V LIVE. Jungyeon made her appearance and shared words.

The clip was filmed during TWICE's Japan arena tour period which took place from the end of September to mid-October. Jungyeon went out shopping with her sister, Gong Seungyeon, to get presents for TWICE members.

Jungyeon explained why she planned to get presents for the members. She said, "The members are the ones who we have been supportive of each other". While she was talking about it, she shed tears.

Jungyeon revealed that TWICE members are going through a rough patch. "We are currently on an arena tour and we have to shoot a music video for a Korean comeback song. Not only that, we have an album photoshoot coming up, as well as other so many things to do" "The members are so exhausted" she sadly explained.

She expressed how sorry she feels. She said, "I feel bad that I haven't been able to support the members as much when I wanted to. And for fans as well, I know I should display positive sides of me to them but somehow I couldn't hide the fatigue. I want to apologize".

She also talked about a moment she was sorry for the members. She said, "While shooting a music video, I suggested that we do a full choreography for fans so that we could show something new and fresh but the members got so tired. So I felt like I said something I shouldn't have. So I felt uneasy at that time".

She didn't forget to mention ONCE. She said, "TWICE will last forever and so will ONCE".

Even though she had her eyes filled with tears, she promoted TWICE's newly released track, YES or YES.

After the V Live was aired, other TWICE members responded to the clip on their official Instagram.

Chaeyoung said, "Why are you crying..I'm so sad. I love each and every one of TWICE as well as ONCE. Let's stay healthy and keep on doing well just like we have done"

Sana also left a comment on Instagram saying, "You cried, apologized and you even promoted Yes or Yes while you were at it.hahaha. I didn't expect someone would make me cry at this time of the day. I'm always grateful for you Jungyeon. And I love all of the members. It's because of Jungyeon if anyone has puffy eyes tomorrow. Anyways! ONCE! keep your eyes on us!

Despite the fact that TWICE has provided fans with delight by making frequent comebacks this year, fans are simultaneously concerned about the members' physical and mental well-being since it is evident that making comebacks multiple times a year require a substantial amount of stamina and effort.

Fans commented, "We support you, TWICE!" "Hope they take a good rest" "Jungyeon is so thoughtful".

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

