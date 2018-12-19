JUNGKOOK Gets Ranked At 9th On List Of '2018 The Top 10 Most Handsome Men In The World'

According to Gazette Review, an American media company, Jungkook of BTS has been chosen as the 9th most handsome men in the world and is the only Asian on the list.

Jungkook is selected to be one of the most handsome man

Making this result more credible and convincing is the fact that the ranking is not based on fans' vote but is determined by a professional organization.

Jungkook is described as following:

"Next on our list of most handsome men is Jeon Jungkook of BTS. Perhaps not terribly well known in the United States, Korean Boy Bands are somewhat of an international sensation, with rabid followings and incredible detail to appearance. Jungkook is no different, with a slender, youthful look about him. Making him more handsome is his wide range of talents, including singing, rapping, and apparently cooking. While attempting to get involved in his personal life might be a bit much (saying nothing of the fact that even his blood type is public knowledge), he can at least be admired for his own stage talents and looks"

Their outward appearances weren't the only thing taken into account to make the list. The criteria used for selecting those most handsome men include intelligence, success, wealth, reliability, and toughness.

The figures who made the list with Jungkook include Chris Evans, George Clooney, Johnny Depp and so on, and Chris Evans took first place.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

