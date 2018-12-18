1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: WANNA ONE Is Settled To Be Disbanded Without Extending The Contract

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It has been reported that Wanna One chose to say goodbye.

Hope to be able to see them as a team again!

Some personnel from the entertainment industry have revealed that Wanna One's contract extension has fallen through. Therefore Wanna One is going to be disbanded on 31st of this month, after a year and a half as a team, as initially planned.

For the last couple of months, a lot of discussions have taken place in regards to the contract extension. However, it had proceeded with difficulty because of the conflicting interests of each management.

There even was a proposal of some members remaining in the group while some leave, but they all eventually reached an agreement on disbandment.

Wanna One is having a concert in this upcoming January, which is going to be the last official event for the group to have an interaction with their fans as a whole.

Swing Entertainment said, "We would like to express our gratitude to the 11 young men who have been great for the last one and a half year. We support each one of them to be off to a good and fresh start. Also, we appreciate all of the fans around the world who have shown massive love to Wanna One".

Despite the fact that the news wasn't unexpected, fans are still heart-stricken by such announcement.

However, it is assured that each and every member of Wanna One is going to continue their careers as K-pop artists in the future in a successful manner.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT