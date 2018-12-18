1 읽는 중

BTS JUNGKOOK Comforts TAEHYUNG Who Broke Out in Sobs

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter &#39;@viensavmoi&#39;

BTS Jungkook comforting his hyung, Taehyung on stage during Jin's acceptance speech has been receiving high levels attention all over social media.

What made the touching moment even more moving

During 2018 MAMA in Hong Kong, the third and final MAMA award ceremony of 2018, they announced finalists for three of the four Daesangs (Grand Prizes). Two of the three, not including the one they received during MAMA in Japan, were given to BTS. During the last Daesang, the "Artist of the Year," BTS went up to receive the trophy and gave the acceptance speech.

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@SmokeinEyes_V&#39;

During the speech, at Jin's mention of the hardships they experienced at the beginning of this year and how they had talked even of disbanding, Tahyung's expression suddenly changed. Putting his face in his hands, and as if no longer having any control over himself, Taehyung begin to sob uncontrollably.

At this, the members were both surprised and began to become teary themselves, as if they too remembered their hardships and all that they had overcome this past year. However, Taehyung's sobs continued without stopping even as Jin spoke, and at a situation that could have been awkward for Taehyung, the youngest or the magnae of them all, Jungkook stepped forward and allowed Taehyung to sob freely into his shoulder.

Photo from Twitter &#39;@TISsviMsplWtDmv;

Photo from Twitter &#39;@viensavmoi&#39;

Photo from Twitter &#39;@viensavmoi&#39;

Fans responded fervently to this tearful and moving scene, many confessing that they too were moved to tears. "What an amazing family this is," "You feel the warmth just by looking at them." Some fans expressed how heartbroken they were, "I'm sorry and thank you. That our love did not always convey itself as love, but came to you as pressure and stress." Still, others continued to encourage them. Referring to ARMY, one fan exclaimed, "I cry for them but also see how people shouted when Jungkook embraced Taehyung. They are not alone."

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

