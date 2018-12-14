Breaking! TWICE Wins Best Dance Performance of Female Group at MAMA 2018

On December 14th, TWICE won Best Dance Performance of Female Group at 2018 MAMA that took place in Hong Kong AsiaWorld-ExpoArena.

Congratulations, TWICE!!!

TWICE had a year where they obtained excellent results with their music as the most successful girl group.

YES or YES, which was released in November debuted at no.1 on 4 different domestic streaming platforms, and topped iTunes album charts in 17 countries including Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. They also have a record as the first K-pop girl group ever to reach 10 million views on YouTube in 6 hours just after its release, which is the shortest time in the K-pop history. Ever since their debut song, Like OOH-AHH in 2015, they have consistently consolidated their position as a hit-maker.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

