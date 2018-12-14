1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE PARK JIHOON & BTS V's Friendship, Fans Go Crazy at Their Reunion at MAMA in Japan

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

At the last 2018 MAMA ceremony in Japan on December 12th, Wanna One fans and BTS fans were thrilled to see their boys Park Jihoon and V together. But how did these two get to be so close?

But how did they get to be such good friends??

Evidence can be found from as early as Jihoon's application for Produce 101, an Mnet TV show that led to the creation of the group Wanna One. On his application, in the space for writing his role model and their reason why, Jihoon wrote, "V sunbae! Because he's very talented, has good expressions, and knows what the audience wants."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jihoon also mentioned that he "wants to learn to take after V and his expressions" when he made an appearance on the popular KBS talk show, Happy Together.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Later, when a reporter asked V if he knew that he was Park Jihoon's role model during an event commemorating the release of LOVE YOURSELF: Her, V stated that he did know, and he relayed his thanks to Jihoon.

Here you can see a few members of Wanna One reacting to a BTS performance, and Jihoon's cute reaction to V on stage.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Another time, you can see Wanna One sitting right behind BTS, and Jihoon stares longingly at his unknowing sunbae, V.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Then earlier this year in January, V said that he and Jihoon had made an appointment to play a game together. At the end, he said, "Let's meet in the game, Jihoon-a!"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And then, at last, they got to meet up in person, and fans were ecstatic to see the two handsome boys finally meet in real life for everyone to see.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Some wondered if they'd ever meet up again, and then finally, it happened once again just a few days ago at 2018 MAMA in Japan. Jihoon came running up to V on the stage and gave him a big bear hug, both of them looking ever so glad to see each other. Even their hair matches!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Their adorable friendship has fans melting. Wanna One may be nearing its end, but this friendship may just last forever.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

