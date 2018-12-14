1 읽는 중

J-Hope Puts On Invisibility Cloak Like Harry Potter?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

On the 12th, 2018 MAMA successfully ended in Japan with lots of K-pop fans' supports.

He actually went almost invisible!

While many fans were being busy seeing their favorite artists receiving awards or putting up performances, there was a moment where people had to rub their eyes to take a good look at again.

That is when J-Hope looked like has an invisibility cloak on.

Photo from Mnet screenshot

Photo from Mnet screenshot

J-Hope got on the stage in black clothes with white dots on. And behind him was an audience in dark with glow sticks held up in the air, making J-Hope's body look like it's almost disappeared by the color of his clothes perfectly blending in with the background.

Photo from Mnet screenshot

Photo from Mnet screenshot

People said it looked like he has protective coloration.

A fan even photoshopped it to make his whole body look transparent and it went viral online, drawing a laugh from fans.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Fans commented, "It was so funny" "Thank you for making me laugh" "He must have intended it".

Meanwhile, BTS received Worldwide Icon of the Year which is the biggest award, being the recipient of the grand prize for 3 consecutive years.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

