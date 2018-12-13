MAMAMOO HWASA's Performance At 2018 MAMA Makes The Audience Lose Their Sanity

1 읽는 중

Photo from Mnet

On December 12th, at 2018 MAMA, Hwasa of Mamamoo put up a jaw-dropping performance and caught the public's attention.

She definitely is a sexy queen

She performed one of her songs, Don't.
She had a glossy red outfit on that demonstrates her overwhelming sexiness.  She sang and danced with a number of backup male dancers, which was an effective addition to the performance.

The loud colored outfit and the provocative performance drew admiration, generating a mixed reception from the people.

Some of those who watched it said that the performance was something that they had never seen in Korea before.

She is even being called 'Korean Beyonce'.

On the contrary, some say that the outfit was too suggestive and so was the dance moves.

People are sharing their verdicts on whether the Hwasa's performance was over the top or not.

Despite the fact that her performance was super charismatic and sexy, people seem to have different views on it.

What do you guys think of it?

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

