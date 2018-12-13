1 읽는 중

BTS Voted No. 1 On TIMES Person of the Year Readers' Poll, Passes President

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS was selected as first place in the TIME Person of the Year reader's poll in 2018.

The world famous boys are now world-influential!

Ultimately, TIME magazine gave the Person of the Year honor to journalists at The Guardians, but according to a poll that TIME held to help choose the Person of the Year, BTS came in on top with 9 percent of the votes.

Photo from TIMES

Photo from TIMES

Right behind BTS, was Planet Earth, only 0.12 percent below them, followed by Thai Cave Divers. Korean President Moon Jae-in followed behind in fifth place. There were over 50 contestants for the coveted title.

Photo from TIMES

Photo from TIMES

Although the title was not ultimately given to BTS, just the fact that they came in on top of the votes signifies that they have truly made an astounding impact that spread throughout the world. Besides just performing, BTS has made many social endeavors and advances, a large achievement being that they gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly about self love.

Earlier in the year, BTS was also named one of 'The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.' These days, it seems like it would almost be easier to answer the question, "what hasn't BTS won?" What will the Bangtan Boys achieve next?

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

