BTS "The New Face of Hyundai": Palisade World Premiere LA Auto Show

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YouTube &#39;Hyundai.Lifestyle&#39; Screenshot

On November 28th, Hyundai released its super baby, the Hyundai Palisade, to the world during the Hyundai World Premiere at the LA Auto Show, and the international superstars, BTS, were the new faces to introduce them.

Wrapped in sunlight...the all-new BTS Palisade Video!

Flashing its new arches and curves, the new Hyundai Palisade is an 8-seat SUV that features the latest technological developments in its engine with an estimated 291 horsepower and a 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Carrying soft, quilted and reclining seats, hidden compartments, and USB's in every row, the Hyundai Palisade is the model of the 21st-century luxury vehicle and Hyundai's new flagship.

Photo from Hyundai

During the World Premiere at the LA Auto Show, where Hyundai first released their highly classified Palisade model, they borrowed from star power, featuring global top stars, BTS, in their promotion video.

Photo from YouTube &#39;Hyundai.Lifestyle&#39; Screenshot

The video opens to an orange-tinged sky from the view of a moving car. Then the camera switches focus to show Jungkook in the front seat against the backdrop of clouds amidst the setting sun, giving the impression of riding in the sky.

Photo from YouTube &#39;Hyundai.Lifestyle&#39; Screenshot

The whole video is simple and straightforward, the camera switching between close-ups of the members in the running car, who are all reclining lazily while whistling to the tune of DNA. One by one, the other members show their faces, beginning with RM whistling in the backseat, J-Hope nodding to the tune, Jimin and V tapping to the beat, and Suga dozing off in the sun. Captured in the light of the sun, the video emits a surreal atmosphere, capturing the smooth and effortless riding experience of the Palisade.

Photo from YouTube &#39;Hyundai.Lifestyle&#39; Screenshot

Boasting unequaled features and carrying that unique signature BTS atmosphere of sly aloofness, perfectly suited for the relaxed theme of the Palisade experience, with this Palisade promotion, BTS proved themselves to literally be more than just idols, but the ideal face to all that is good and admirable.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

