사회

KANG DANIEL Explodes With Charisma During Heartbeat Cover Performance

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Screenshot

Yesterday, during 2018 MAMA In Japan, WANNA ONE blew the audience away with their opening stage showcasing a cover performance of 2PM's Heartbeat.

Watch out your own heartbeat doesn't stop when watching this video!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Flashing those intense, soul-piercing gazes, WANNA ONE swung their arms and their chests in powerful dance moves that radiated charisma. Dressed in all black suits with a low V-cut shirt inside, the members imitated the beating heart with their whole body, moving their arms in the shape of a heart.

At the center stood Kang Daniel, and fans roared as soon as the camera centered onto him. Thrusting out his chest with such force, that without even stripping, Kang Daniel was able to recreate the imagery of 2PM's actual performance eight years ago where the members ripped open their black tank tops to show their abs.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Can one gaze into those fierce eyes and not fall for his allure? Emitting sexy and charisma, his control over each move and the precision and power with which he danced amazed the audience who responded in an uproar. Proving that it's not just his looks, or his skill, but the power of his gaze, Kang Daniel secured his position as the man deserving of the spotlight. What kind of performance will he show us next? Fans await WANNA ONE's next stage in MAMA Hong Kong only a day from now, tomorrow on December 14th.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

