Released! Top K-POP Idols to Perform on SBS Music Awards Festival!

Earlier this month, SBS released the member lineup for the 2018 SBS Music Awards Festival (Gayo Daejun) in two teaser videos.

But who will take the ending performance??

The first video showed an incredible lineup, including BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, iKON, Mamamoo, Momoland, GFriend, and GOT7.

If that wasn't enough, SBS then continued on to release their second-round teaser video, with a lineup that includes EXO, Wanna One, Red Velvet, Winner, Apink, Sunmi, MONSTA X, BtoB, NCT, and SEVENTEEN.

SBS has brought out the top, hit star groups of the year for this one, and fans cannot wait for what's in store.

A hot discussion topic regarding the lineup, however, is that it is not necessarily a lineup in order of how they will appear on stage. The sequence could be completely different, and it is normally a big thing for artists to get the last performance on stage. The show must end with a bang, after all. Fans gather on internet sites and debate who they think will get the coveted ending performance this year. Most fans seem to think that it will be either BTS or EXO.

This year's 2018 SBS Music Awards, under the title of "The Wave," will be aired Christmas night, December 25th. Regardless of whoever gets the ending performance, the incredible lineup this year is leaving fans and viewers with high expectations, and no doubt viewers will not be disappointed!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com