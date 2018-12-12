BTS's DOPE Becomes Their 3rd Music Video To Reach 4 Million Views

A music video of BTS's Dope has reached 400 million views on YouTube.

It's stunning how they continually set new amazing records

The music video of DOPE that was released on June 2015 has exceeded 4 million views at 3:57 AM on the 12th.

This number is only from the music video uploaded on 1theK channel. If it is combined with the number of views on the BigHit official YouTube channel, the total is more than 4.9 million.

Therefore, starting with DNA, whose music video has already reached 5 million view milestone, BTS now has three music videos with 4 million views.

In addition to these, Blood, Sweat & Tears, MIC Drop Remix,FAKE LOVE,and Save Me have reached 300 million views. Not only that, Not Today, Boy In Luv, Spring Day, and IDOL have 200 million views while Danger, I NEED U, War of Hormone and Just One Day have gained 100 million views.

With the constant popularity that BTS is garnering from all over the world, they are working their way to make it with even larger numbers on YouTube.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

