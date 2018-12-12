RED VELVET IRENE's Cute Habit When She Dances to RBB

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Red Velvet Irene has a cute habit that she did not even know about herself.

Now I can't help but notice, so cute!!

With their most recent release of RBB (Really Bad Boy) on YouTube and all the comeback shows and performances that came afterwards, fans have had a lot to talk about. The dance choreography, in particular, has been the topic of much discussion.

Irene fans have noticed a cute little habit that Irene does unknowingly during a particular part of the dance routine in the song. That habit being, an ornery little pinky finger that likes to stick up when Irene makes the "V" with her hands.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In any and all videos where you can see Irene dancing to the part of RBB (Really Bad Boy) where members put both of their hands to their face with their pointer and index fingers making a "V," Irene's left pinky finger always makes sure to make an appearance.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Normally, just as all the other members do, and even as Irene's right hand does perfectly fine, all the other fingers are supposed to be gathered together so only the first two fingers stick out, but Irene's pinky sticks out like it has a job to get done.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Fans are pointing out this cute little habit of Irene's, saying how cute it is. "She does it like every day but the fact that she didn't even know about it makes it even more cute," "Even her habits are adorable," "I think I'll only see that pinky now," and other comments were made on her pictures and videos.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

