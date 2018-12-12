TWICE 'TT' Is Unfit For Broadcast In The Philippines? Why?

Ryan Bang, a South Korean TV personality in the Philippines made his appearance on a show Video Star as a guest.

Wow that was unexpected

On the show, Lia Kim, who is the choreographer of the domestic super hit, TWICE's TT, demonstrated the choreography.

After the dance, the MC asked Ryan why wasn't he focused while Lia Kim was dancing and he replied that TT is actually unfit for broadcast in the Philliphines, making the audience astonished.

He explained, "TT means 'male genital organ' in Filipino. Plus, there is a part in the choreography where they kind of point at 'the part'. So that makes it more disconcerting for Filipinos".

MC asked Lia Kim wickedly if that was her intention, and Lia Kim replied, "No. I created it based on the crying emoji."

Ryan Bang said, "I think it's even more mistaken by Filipinos since they don't have the crying emoji there."

