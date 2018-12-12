1 읽는 중

BTS Fake Love Billboard No. 22 in the Best Songs of 2018 List

Photos from BigHit, SM, and YouTube BBIBBI Music Video Screenshot

Billboard released the critic's picks for 100 Best Songs of 2018, which featured a total of three K-Pop songs including IU's BBIBBI at No. 87, RED VELVET's Bad Boy at No. 43, and BTS's Fake Love at a remarkable ranking of No. 22.

Surely, 2018 was the year of K-POP?

Even without the phenomenal success of boy band BTS, it would not be an understatement to say that this year was truly the year of K-Pop with the increased level of global exposure, and the level of growth and international successes of K-pop groups individually. And they have nothing better to show for this development than the Billboard critic's choices of 100 Best Songs of 2018.

Photo from Yonhap News

With a boy group, a girl group, and a solo artist each on the list, it testifies to the accessibility of K-pop in each of its dynamic and various elements. Critic Jeff Benjamin explains that while "BTS proved that conscious K-pop can cross over, IU makes the case for deeply personal K-pop," acknowledging and appraising a side of K-pop rarely noted by international critics. Calling IU's BBIBBI a "universal empowerment anthem," Benjamin evaluates the song highly for commenting on "knowing and acknowledging one's worth and personal rights."

On a different note, RED VELVET is featured on this international platform for their all-around appealing and impressive performance. Critic Caitlin Kelley commends their "cute yet mature duality," and "moody soundscapes" filled with "siren onomatopoeia, clacking heels, and harmonies to spare." She evaluates highly not only their performance, but their style and assumed identities, the very soul of a K-pop girl group, and claims RED VELVET is "proof that, in pop music, it's not contradictory to be badass and soft at once."

Finally, with an impressive ranking at No. 22, BTS has it all: the unique K-pop charm, the story narrative, and the depth of meaning, which, borrowing Kelley's words "It's not enough for BTS to pen another breakup song--the real tragedy, they say, is the sense of self-lost in the wreckage of a failed love." Is it this depth that has us all hooked? Only time will be able to tell its tale.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

