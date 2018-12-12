1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK Among World Famous Artists In YouTube's Artists of the Year!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BLACKPINK was featured as one of the 2018 Artists in YouTube Rewind's "The Year in Music."

Our girls have done it again!!

YouTube Rewind is a yearly sort of event that YouTube creates to show the top hit videos and issues that trended throughout YouTube over the past year.

Out of the artists chosen for the year, BLACKPINK was not only the only K-pop girl group to be selected, but they ranked among other foreign celebrities known worldwide such as Bruno Mars, Eminem, Taylor Swift, and more.

According to Rewind, the BLACKPINK YouTube channel was ranked as #44 most viewed globally, with 2.5 billion views in the year 2018 alone and 15 million lifetime subscribers, the most of any K-pop group.

Additionally, YouTube took recognition of the huge strides made globally in K-pop, and made an entire K-pop category for one of the top trends of the year, with BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU music video as one of the featured videos on the post. Posted back in June, the number of views of their music video increased at lightning-fast speeds, reaching over 500 million views in just 162 days.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Not only that, but BLACKPINK is currently the holder of the most videos with over 400 million views in the entirety of K-pop. Their music videos reaching that milestone are DDU-DU DDU-DU, AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST, and BOOMBAYAH.

BLACKPINK has made great contributions to the popularity of K-pop this year, and we can't wait to see what else they have in store for the future!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

