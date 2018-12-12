An Idol Whose Heart Fluttered When Met BTS V

There is an idol who mentioned that V made his heart flutter when he met V in person.

V is being a good influence on his hoobaes

It's Younghoon of The Boyz.

He is known to be a huge fan of V's and he mentioned several times in the past that V is his role model.

On an online live show, Younghoon shared an episode that he had with V.

"When V and I took a picture, he put his arm around my shoulder."

*Shook*

What I felt at that moment is something I've never felt before.

I shook hands with him with his hand.

This is the photo that Younghoon talked about.

Younghoon is on the very left right next to V, looking excited.

Moreover, it has been spotted on V Live that Younghoon even set photos of V as both a lock screen and a home screen wallpaper.

Also, earlier last month, Younghoon showed up on a radio show and mentioned V.

He said, "There is a sunbae idol who I think is very cool ever since I was a trainee. That is V."

When the radio host asked him to say something to V, he shyly said, "I got into you when I watched the music video of War of Hormone" "I think you are well-rounded. You are good at acting as well as dancing" He intimated his wish, "He has a lot of things I should model myself on. I will say hello to him when I meet him in person in the future. Hope he greets me back with a smile".

It is easy to feel how much Younghoon looks up to V.

As an idol who has been in the industry for roughly a year, Younghoon is being highly anticipated to be the next K-pop star just like his role model, V.

