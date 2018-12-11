1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PARK SEOJOON Talks About Close Friendship With BTS V

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BTS V and a Korean actor, Park Seojoon who were on the same show called Hwarang seem to be closer with each other than what people thought.

I wouldn't want anything more!

Recently, Park Seojoon mention V in an interview. He said "V always watches every episode of the show that I'm on despite his hectic schedule. The other day he texted me, 'Hyung wifi here is bad so I couldn't watch today's episode'. We contact often and he talks about the shows that I'm on a lot."

He said that V even crashed at his place a while ago. He also said, "What V does is so lovely and I can't stop being grateful for that. We are very supportive of each other and I get to look back on myself while hanging out with him."

Also, when Park Seojoon was filming What's wrong with secretary Kim, V prepared a coffee truck for all the staff members and Park Seojoon did the same for V in return.

Furthermore, at Park Seojoon's fan signing event, a fan asked him if he owns an air pod. And Park Seojoon responded, "Yup. Taehyung bought a pair for me."

Fans have shared their opinions, "It's so good to see them who first met on a show now being close friends" "I just can tell their personalities are good and that's why they are close".

Photo from Park Seojoon Instagram

Photo from Park Seojoon Instagram

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Even though they are 7 years apart, which is not a small age gap to be super close with each other, they are on good terms and it's highly desirable.

Whether it's a TV show or a movie or social media, fans wish to see them together.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT