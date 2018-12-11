PHOTOS: BTS V's Anime-Like Visuals Captivate Fans in Taiwan

This last Saturday, December 9th, BTS held their Love Yourself concert in Taiwan. Fans were captivated by their performance on stage.

Featuring a special appearance from his gold-framed glasses!

And more than just a great BTS performance, fans also noted the incredible visuals.

Visuals with a V. As in, V once again made fans swoon with his ethereal looks.

At this performance in particular, fans pointed out that V looked like a character straight out of an anime cartoon. Performing onstage, and with the big-screen zoomed in on the beautiful face of V, fans were enchanted by his handsome, soft features.

His recently changed bright red hair added even more to his dream-like appearance.

The gold framed, round glasses that he sported during the performance also worked as a chic, intellectual, yet cute accessory that gave a real flavor to the look.

Intelligent, cute, and sexy, this anime-like face can captivate people of all different tastes. No wonder fans at their concert were not able to take their eyes off of our V!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com