1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JUNGKOOK Promises To Open Chatroom Every Friday Night

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

Last Thursday morning, BTS Jungkook came online and opened a chat room on the BTS official fan cafe.

This is just too good to be true...

At almost five in the morning, on Thursday, December 6th, Jungkook uploaded a series of posts on the BTS official fan page and later started a chatroom open to a maximum of twenty people. Fifteen minutes afterwards, Jungkook opened another chat room that could fit up to one hundred people.

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

Uploading a hint for the password, fans who guessed the password correctly were able to enter the chat rooms until the closing time. While fans who guessed the password correctly were able to communicate with Jungkook directly, fans who weren't so lucky were still able to witness the conversation afterwards through the fans who shared their conversation and experiences on the web in various online communities and social media.

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

BTS Jungkook led a lively conversation with his fans, being almost uncharacteristically expressive and honest. Changing his username to 'ARMY-seeker' Jungkook changed his profile picture and asked his fans to change their profile pics to the one he just changed as well. He also asked for the participants' age, to which he later added "age is not important," and commenting "so cute lol" at another fan's response. "I should do this often," Jungkook remarked and the proceeded to talk about how he would go go about it, deciding to hold an open chat every Friday some time from late night to early the next morning at dawn.

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

Photo from Twitter Account &#39;@btsfancafe_7&#39;

Jungkook didn't forget to express concern for his fans saying "Please don't be sick. Always stay healthy."
Screenshots of what Jungkook said and translations that followed have been going viral on the web as well as other comments such as "Talking to you guys, I feel like I'm not alone," which was received much warmly by numerous BTS and Jungkook fans.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans who participated in the chat and fans afterwards who saw the postings commented "Jungkook is so lovely," "I can finally sleep well tonight after reading Jungkook's words." Whether Jungkook can truly be able to keep his promised meeting time each week in the midst of his busy schedule, we have yet to see.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT