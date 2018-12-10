"BLINKS, Thank You So Much♥" JENNIE Writes Sweet Message To Fans With Pictures

Jennie uploaded a new Instagram post just yesterday on her personal account.

Beautiful and kind, that's the Jennie we know and love!

The three pictures she uploaded of herself were stunning, as usual. She's wearing a flower print dress and long black gloves. Her pendant and jewel necklace and earrings match the colorful flower dress design, with an overall very elegant, and refined feel that is made just slightly more casual, and a bit risque, with the one strap falling down her shoulder.

But more than just a pretty picture, Jennie also wrote a kind message to a certain group of her fans and posted it along with her pictures. The message reads,

"To the BLINKs who came so early in this cold weather to cheer me on.

Thank you so so so so so much!

Sorry that I couldn't stay and see and talk to you longer ㅠㅠ

Have a safe trip home and make sure to dress warm"

In one of the three pictures, Jennie is even making a heart with her hands.

Fans left comments on her picture saying things like, "She's a fairy," "Make sure you dress warmly too, Unnie!" and "Absolutely beautiful!"

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com