KANG DANIEL's Sweet Reaction To His Cute But Eccentric Fan

Last month, Wanna One held a fan signing event.

An episode that happened on that day has been widely shared among fans.

How they interact is so pleasing to watch!

A fangirl sat down in front of Kang Daniel. She had a Santa Clause hat and a mustache on as well as an unknown outfit with a big belly. The costume turned out to be what Kang Daniel put on in the past in Wanna One's reality show.

He burst out laughing. But he didn't forget to hold her hands afterward.

When the girl put her hands together in front of Kang Daniel's face, he put his face right in her hands, looking straight into the fan's eyes.

She does a funny dance and Kang Daniel seemed like he doesn't know how to stop laughing.

Even when he was busy laughing, he never forgot to hold her hands.

The fan does the dance one more time while she was leaving, making Kang Daniel laugh again.

Kang Daniel is known to be a person easy to make laugh and he actually laughs a lot.

But the fan must have been so proud and happy to make her bias laugh even when she already knew that.

Even after Wanna One disbands, we hope to see Kang Daniel having a good time with his cute fans!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

