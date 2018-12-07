Celebrities Who Are Proved To Be ARMY and Have A Look At Their Response

Nowadays, BTS is gaining massive popularity from so many people. It seems that those fans are not only restricted to the general masses.

Who wouldn't love BTS ?

Many celebrities have proved that they are fans of BTS.

On 2018 Asian Artist Awards, Ryu Jun Yeol, a Korean actor showed a excitement when he found out that BTS is going to be there.

He saw a cue sheet and found the name 'BTS' on the list. He immediately asked a staff member if BTS is actually coming and when it was verified by the staff member, he said "Oh really? I should definitely see them" with his face brimming with anticipation.

Also, Ahn Ji Young of BOL4, was present at 2018 Melon Music Awards last week. It was captured that during BTS's performance, her reaction that shows how captivated she was by BTS's performance was caught on camera.

She sang along and admired the performance as if she was bewitched. She was clearly fangirling throughout their whole performances.

Also, a Korean actress Seo Woo revealed that she is a big fan of BTS on a show called Happy Together.

She said that she loves BTS so much that 24 hours a day isn't enough. Moreover, she also said that the reason she showed up on the show is to go to BTS's concert.

Hope she made it to the concert!

What's more, it has come out that even internationally known celebrities are fans of BTS. One of them is John Cena, an American professional wrestler. Not only did he tweet about BTS but also he filmed himself speaking in Korean that he's ARMY. Plus, he even recommended himself as BTS's new bodyguard.

And you might already know lots of celebrities who have expressed their love to BTS: Ansel Elgort, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Tyra Banks, Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki, Charlie Puth, Tinashe, Jared Leto, Lil Pump, Khalid, Gallant, The Chainsomkers, Halsey, Wale, Charli XCX, Major Lazer, Kehlani, Zedd, Laura Marano, Marshmello, Rachel Platten, and Warren G…

Celebrities who are fans of BTS in and out of the country are on the increase nowadays.

It is more than delighting to see even celebrities being so supportive of BTS!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

