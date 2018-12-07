1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MAMAMOO HWASA‘s Nail Fashion Is Not Like An Average K-POP Idol

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Mamamoo Hwasa's fashion is not like your average K-pop idol's fashion.

She's always got the best "tips"!

As a matter of fact, many would say that her style resembles that of western celebrities much more than those in Korea.

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Besides just her clothes and makeup style, she is also known for her statement nails.

In music videos, during performances, and when out and about, she is more often than not wearing bold nails that bring her outfit up to a higher level. Let's take a look at some of the styles Hwasa has been showing on her nails!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

In the pictures above, Hwasa's nails are no ordinary piece of work. They make a real statement, from the daring length and sharpness, to the bold, hot red color. The key to the length, here, is to make sure that they are strong, and come to a fine trimmed point.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Photo from Twitter @RBW_MAMAMOO

Here, Hwasa tones down the color of her nails to a natural off-white color, but maintains her signature long nail. Toning down just the color like this makes the nails much more wearable, but still with a subtle statement.

Below are some Mamamoo music videos, where you can still catch Hwasa with her signature nail. Let's look at them one by one.

Egotistic

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In this video, Hwasa goes back to the more natural nail look with an off-white color that matches every outfit that she wears in the video, making it very versatile.

Don't

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Once again, Hwasa keeps things a bit more toned-down in her music video with Loco.

Wind Flower

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In Wind Flower, Hwasa sports her most playful, colorful nails yet. With a pinky peach base, the long nail is decorated with shiny light blue star decorations, that can easily be replicated with nail stickers. The overall look gives a wistful feeling, much like the vibe of the music video.

You're the best

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

This nail look is somewhere in the middle. Not quite as daring as red or detailed as the peachy pink star-studded nails, but not as neutral as the off-white, these light yellow nails still make use of color, but in a more subtle sort of way. It looks nice with her hair color as well, but you don't need orange hair to pull off the look!

What do you Voomies think, would you ever try a long daring nail look like Hwasa? Which one was your favorite, or is that not your style? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT