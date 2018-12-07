MAMAMOO HWASA‘s Nail Fashion Is Not Like An Average K-POP Idol

Mamamoo Hwasa's fashion is not like your average K-pop idol's fashion.

She's always got the best "tips"!

As a matter of fact, many would say that her style resembles that of western celebrities much more than those in Korea.

Besides just her clothes and makeup style, she is also known for her statement nails.

In music videos, during performances, and when out and about, she is more often than not wearing bold nails that bring her outfit up to a higher level. Let's take a look at some of the styles Hwasa has been showing on her nails!

In the pictures above, Hwasa's nails are no ordinary piece of work. They make a real statement, from the daring length and sharpness, to the bold, hot red color. The key to the length, here, is to make sure that they are strong, and come to a fine trimmed point.

Here, Hwasa tones down the color of her nails to a natural off-white color, but maintains her signature long nail. Toning down just the color like this makes the nails much more wearable, but still with a subtle statement.

Below are some Mamamoo music videos, where you can still catch Hwasa with her signature nail. Let's look at them one by one.

Egotistic

In this video, Hwasa goes back to the more natural nail look with an off-white color that matches every outfit that she wears in the video, making it very versatile.

Don't

Once again, Hwasa keeps things a bit more toned-down in her music video with Loco.

Wind Flower

In Wind Flower, Hwasa sports her most playful, colorful nails yet. With a pinky peach base, the long nail is decorated with shiny light blue star decorations, that can easily be replicated with nail stickers. The overall look gives a wistful feeling, much like the vibe of the music video.

You're the best

This nail look is somewhere in the middle. Not quite as daring as red or detailed as the peachy pink star-studded nails, but not as neutral as the off-white, these light yellow nails still make use of color, but in a more subtle sort of way. It looks nice with her hair color as well, but you don't need orange hair to pull off the look!

What do you Voomies think, would you ever try a long daring nail look like Hwasa? Which one was your favorite, or is that not your style? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

