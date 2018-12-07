1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK Top Artist on YouTube Trending Channels!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @ygofficialblink

It has recently been shared on an online community that BLACKPINK is working their way up on the YouTube trends.

It takes some skills to get to where they are!

In a top YouTube recently trending user channel account list, BLACKPINK was found to be the only musical group or artist within the top 50, and standing at an impressive number 24.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Other artists below them on the trends included Shakira ranked at number 63, Maroon 5 ranked at 66, and Ed Sheeran at number 88.

Additionally, the last video that BLACKPINK posted to their YouTube channel was their 200th video. The last video was of Jennie performing SOLO on SBS's Inkigayo.

BLINKS were proud to see their girls standing so high on the list of top channels. Fans left comments like, "Wow that's really impressive," "Best wishes for BLACKPINK!" and "BLACKPINK is awesome!"

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

