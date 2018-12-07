1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS the Most Tweeted About Account on Twitter!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Even Twitter has now announced that 2018 was the year of BTS.

The numbers don't like, this was really the year for BTS!

Twitter Data announced their tweet analysis for the year of 2018 on December 5th, and the proof was in the pudding. Twitter officially proclaimed that BTS was the most tweeted about account for the year.

The most liked tweet worldwide was of J-Hope, posting a video of him dancing to Drake's In My Feelings for the "In My Feelings Challenge."

Additionally, Twitter Korea announced that the "Golden Tweet 2018" that was most retweeted in Korea was a video that Jungkook posted back in February of him singing all of my life by Park Won.

BTS was also ranked as the top account of the year in other countries around the world, including Japan, Brazil, Spain, and Mexico.

Unlike other celebrity Twitter accounts that may only post official posts like when the next concert is, etc., BTS is different in that their account is split, with one account for official announcements, and the other account for the members to directly communicate with their fans and show what's going on in their daily life. This more personal approach is loved by all the ARMYs.

ARMY couldn't contain their joy, seeing yet another milestone accomplished by their beloved Bangtan Boys. Fans scrolled all the way back to the tweets from earlier in the year, retweeting them again and leaving comments saying how proud they are. In such a globalized social media network like Twitter, getting to be the "most" of anything is a great feat, and congratulations to BTS and ARMY once again!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT