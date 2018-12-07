BTS the Most Tweeted About Account on Twitter!

Even Twitter has now announced that 2018 was the year of BTS.

The numbers don't like, this was really the year for BTS!

Twitter Data announced their tweet analysis for the year of 2018 on December 5th, and the proof was in the pudding. Twitter officially proclaimed that BTS was the most tweeted about account for the year.

The most liked tweet worldwide was of J-Hope, posting a video of him dancing to Drake's In My Feelings for the "In My Feelings Challenge."

Additionally, Twitter Korea announced that the "Golden Tweet 2018" that was most retweeted in Korea was a video that Jungkook posted back in February of him singing all of my life by Park Won.

BTS was also ranked as the top account of the year in other countries around the world, including Japan, Brazil, Spain, and Mexico.

Unlike other celebrity Twitter accounts that may only post official posts like when the next concert is, etc., BTS is different in that their account is split, with one account for official announcements, and the other account for the members to directly communicate with their fans and show what's going on in their daily life. This more personal approach is loved by all the ARMYs.

ARMY couldn't contain their joy, seeing yet another milestone accomplished by their beloved Bangtan Boys. Fans scrolled all the way back to the tweets from earlier in the year, retweeting them again and leaving comments saying how proud they are. In such a globalized social media network like Twitter, getting to be the "most" of anything is a great feat, and congratulations to BTS and ARMY once again!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

