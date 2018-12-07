What Are The Impossible(?) Things BTS Wished For Four Years Ago

1 읽는 중

Photo from V-Live Screenshot

Travel back in time four years ago to 2014, only a year after BTS debut. In a BTS self-developed screen-radio program "BTS Honey FM," the seven BTS members gather together for a heart to heart talk with their fan group ARMY.

Things they only laughed about wistfully...are now reality!

With Suga as the DJ, the members first begin by blowing a birthday cake in celebration of their first debut anniversary. Before they blow out the candle, however, Suga makes everyone make a wish.

Later they have the opportunity to share what they wished for.

"To hold our own independent concert," J-Hope says shyly, to which RM jokingly responds "with just us and no audience?" when everyone erupts in laughter. "No, with ARMY and a huge audience" J-Hope adds embarrassingly.

Photo from V-Live Screenshot

Jungkook, who is seventeen, also shares his wish, "For us to be first place." The members all hoot and high five each other. Jin says he wants to buy a building. When everyone laughs, Jin insists that they must dream big.

Photo from V-Live Screenshot

Rewind a little bit forward to 2015. They have won their first award. J-Hope bravely suggests another wish. "We must dream big. Let's go for the Daesang (Grand Prize)." To this RM sighs while V becomes a little alarmed.

J-Hope catches on the atmosphere, "B..bap sang would be quicker, right?" (bap which means rice, sang which means table, bap sang which means a table full of food). All the members laugh along, "Hyung just give us a bap sang." Jungkook tells him.

Here they are, the seven phenomenal members of the world's most famous idol group, sitting around a table laughing wistfully about dreams they deem are out of their reach. If only one could go back in time to tell them the amazing things they would be able to do in no less than three years...

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

