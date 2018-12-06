How IU Defended Younger Idol From Hate Comments "IU Only Likes Popular Idols"

Singer IU and DIA Yebin coolly shook off a hate comment posted on Yebin's Instagram.

It's so good to see idols supporting each other!

Last weekend DIA Yebin uploaded a video of herself singing a cover of IU's song. Yebin added a caption that read, "Though I still need much improvement..finally got to sing IU's Between the Lips."

A few minutes later, a hate comment was seen below the post. The comment stated, "Did you see what IU gave TWICE Nahyun? Only popular idols are loved by IU. Not you Yebin...Wake up...You look so pitiful."

Despite the derogatory tone and outrightly hateful content, Yebin responded calmly, saying "It's okay because I love her."

However, soon IU herself commented on the post from her own personal Instagram '@dlwlrma,' giving a thumbs up along with a purple heart. Yebin herself expressed her surprise, which was soon followed by the surprise of many other fans, who left comments such as. "It's really IU...She's so lovable TT I respect you..." "IU You're an angel," "As expected, a smart way to respond!"

Other netizens followed along IU in supporting Yebin. "Don't pay attention to such hateful comments and no need to get hurt by them,' one netizen commented, while another went as far as directly criticizing the person who left the comment, saying "That person should be ashamed of herself."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

