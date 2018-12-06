1 읽는 중

KANG DANIEL's Emotional Side Exposed, Shares Wish for Fans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JTBC Screenshot, online community

Photo from JTBC Screenshot, online community

Kang Daniel, the rock of Wanna One.

Daniel cries, we all cry. 11-1=0, forever!!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In the past, he was always there to comfort other members as they got all choked up or started crying, putting his arm around their shoulder.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This time, however, even Daniel couldn't keep it to himself.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

No doubt, there were a lot of times he had kept his tears to himself, putting on a strong front and refusing to let himself cry in front of other people, especially on stage or in front of his fans.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This year at the 2018 Melon Music Awards on December 1st, Daniel finally broke down and shed a tear on stage. Fans knew then just how much of an emotional time it must have been for him then, to be standing on that stage.

Daniel was unable to make any sort of comment or speech on stage that day, much to fans' (and no doubt his) dismay. However, he got another chance the next day at the Kissing Heart fan meeting. Holding a water bottle like it's the trophy, he gave thanks to all the people who helped make this possible for him.

But possibly one of the most heart-wrenching moments was from an episode of JTBC's Knowing Bros show that also aired on December 1st.

When asked what Wanna One's wish was, Kang Daniel answered. "It's simple. Don't forget us."

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Seeing Daniel cry for the first time, and now with his sweet wish he asked of all his fans, all of our hearts turned to mush. Fans gave emotional comments in response, saying things like "I cried three times harder once I saw him cry," "We can never forget you, ever!" and "You'll forever be carved into my heart."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

