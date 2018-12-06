JIN Spends Birthday Playing Online Games With ARMY for 3rd Year In a Row

Jin continued with his now three-year tradition of playing games with his fans on his birthday.

It's so sweet of him to spend his birthday with ARMY like this!!

Just two days ago on Jin's birthday, December 4th, Jin shot an hour and a half long VLIVE video, showing him playing a game with his fans. He started his birthday tradition three years ago in 2016.

Last year as well, he uploaded another VLIVE of him playing games, this time Kart Rider, with his fans.

One of the funny instances in that year's birthday video was that Jin noticed a certain fan ask him to marry them. "I see it's written here in the chats, 'Marry me.' Yeah, nope. Yeah.. Today was really fun…" and then he continues on talking.

Jin's short, quick, and blunt response to the certain fan's confession of love actually made other fans fall more in love, saying they loved how honest it is, and noting that the unexpectedly blunt reaction was actually pretty funny.

This year, as fans anticipated, Jin made his birthday appearance on VLIVE, this time sharing with viewers that he was going to play Maple Story.

Explaining at the end that he had chosen the specific server because it's a "country server," meaning that there are usually very few people connected, it was incredible to see fans "pouring in like water," as Jin put it.

RM also came in for a second, and couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the ARMY troops engulf the screen.

One fan, diligently waiting on another server, remarked that "Waiting finally paid off" when Jin was forced to join another server due to the floods of people on the last one. Patience pays off!

And more waiting fans will have to do, until ARMY can once again play online games together with birthday boy Jin!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

